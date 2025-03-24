‘Beyond belief’: Call for answers over ‘inadequate’ rating of ‘maggot infested’ care home

A council scrutiny committee has demanded answers over failings at a care home which was rated inadequate after an inspection found holes in the walls and loose electrical sockets.

Staff at Westmead in Castleford also told Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors there had been a maggot infestation at the facility.

The home, which supports people with learning disabilities, was placed in special measures following an inspection in which a series of failings were identified.

Members of Wakefield Council’s adult services, health and communities scrutiny committee spoke of their “shock” after reading the CQC’s report into the home, which was published in January.

Councillor Betty Rhodes, chair of the committee, said: “We are looking at a report here today that we never thought we would see in front of us in terms of the issues that have been identified.

“To read something like this about our elderly people in this establishment is thoroughly, thoroughly beyond belief.”

The home, run by The Bridge Community Care Limited, provides accommodation and personal care to people with learning disabilities.

At the time of the inspection the service was at full capacity with nine people living at the home.

The inspection was carried out between April and July last year.

It was prompted in part due to concerns received over staffing levels, management of medication, the condition of the facility and the effectiveness of leaders.

In January, Sheila Grant, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said : “Our experience tells us that when a service isn’t well-led, it’s less likely they’re able to meet people’s needs in the other areas we inspect, which is what we found at Westmead.

“Staff weren’t always safeguarding people from abuse as they told us they didn’t feel confident about raising concerns.

“Leaders hadn’t put robust systems in place to ensure purchases made with or on behalf of people were legitimate.

“Leaders had not created an environment which was safe for the people who called Westmead home. We found holes in walls and loose electrical sockets.

“We observed damage to the flooring and staff told us there had been a maggot infestation between the floorboards.

“Also, a carpet had been glued to the floor without any underlay, resulting in a very hard surface. All of this put people at risk of harm.”

Commenting on the report, councillor Shabaan Saleem said: “I am absolutely shocked and disgusted over this.

“I have worked in care homes and, I tell you what, it starts from management.

“In this report it is clear management didn’t keep a clear oversight and governance of what was happening.

“I will agree to any recommendation we make as a scrutiny committee.”

The committee agreed to refer the case to Suzy Joyner, the council’s interim director of adult social care, requesting a report into the authority’s involvement with the provider to ensure improvements are made at the home.

Councillor Brendan Fraser said: “Safeguarding is a massive red flag for me.

“We are clearly looking at something that isn’t well led.

“There are not enough staff and we have got massive safeguarding issues there. That needs looking at asap.

Councillor Pete Girt added,: “I am quite concerned about the length of time between the assessment and the report being published.”

Tony Parkinson, a co-opted member of the committee, said: “People are paying for this service. It’s not coming free of charge. They are paying good money.”

Coun Rhodes added: “It’s our role to ask questions to see if we can get to the bottom of this in terms of the timeframe, the action, improvements and communications between that residential property and social care.

“This can’t be left to just a paper report. It has got to be dealt with.

“There is a high degree of urgency about this.”

A spokesperson for The Bridge Community Care Limited previously said: “Naturally, we were deeply disappointed with the outcome of the inspection and this fell short of the highest standards we set ourselves.”

They said that two manager changes in quick succession had “undoubtedly impacted on the running of the home” and that one registered manager had only started the day before the initial inspection visit.

They said: “We now have a stable and embedded management team in place and the improvements are clear to see.

“The service is now in a very different place than during CQC’s inspection last year.

“Since the inspection last year, we have had time to take active steps to address the regulator’s concerns and remain entirely focused on ensuring the improvements are sustained.