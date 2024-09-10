Tdf Centre Holme Wood

News that a charity will take over the management of a library in a Bradford estate has been welcomed.

Beyond the Margin will now run Holme Wood Library, and aims to turn the facility into a “vibrant community-led space.”

The library, based in the TDF Centre, is one of the District’s Community managed libraries – meaning it is not directly run by Bradford Council.

The charity, dedicated to supporting people by providing education, therapeutic support, and creative initiatives, will provide a range of resources and activities for residents of Holme Wood and the surrounding area.

To celebrate the library’s new chapter, Beyond the Margin will be hosting an opening event on Thursday September 26, inviting all members of the community to explore the space and learn more about the opportunities it will offer.

The new community-led library will officially open its doors with extended hours from Monday September 31.

Founder and CEO of Beyond the Margin, Lauren Batty, said: “We are so excited about this new opportunity to bring to life such a beautiful space for all Holmewood residents to enjoy.

“Our goal is to create a welcoming environment where everyone can come together to learn, be creative, connect, and grow. Thank you to Bradford Council for their support and making this possible.”

Councillor Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Healthy People and Places, said: “We are pleased to be working with Beyond the Margin in taking on the management of Holmewood Library which we know is valued by the local community. I would encourage everyone to visit the library opening event and get involved where they can.”

Alongside the traditional library services, the new look library will serve as a hub for community activities, workshops, and events.

Councillor Ursula Sutcliffe (Green, Tong) said: “It’s great that Beyond The Margin are stepping in to run our local library. Ward councillors are delighted with this news.

“Local Green councillors have been pushing hard to make sure the community has a library fit for purpose and this is a step in the right direction.

“Beyond the Margin have a brilliant track record working in Holme Wood and their experience will help move past the uncertainty of recent months.”