Beyond The Woods: Meet the brains behind 'first of its kind' music festival in historic woodland at Hazlewood Castle

Leeds-born Josh has been learning the art of hosting events since he was 17. He started putting them on with his friend Kane Towning, in Leeds city centre, before the two then went on their separate journeys, with Josh heading to Ibiza where across seven summers he DJ’d at venues including Amnesia and Café del Mar.

After returning Yorkshire and combining their experience, Josh, now 35, and business partner Kane are putting on their most ambitious event yet, with Beyond The Woods festival at Hazlewood Castle.

The one-day boutique festival within the ancient woodland on Saturday June 7, promises to blend the best electronic music with a focus on wellness, art and food.

“It’s going to be amazing,” says Josh. “Leeds has never had anything like this before and people nowadays want more for their money and a proper experience.”

As well as the two stages for music – the Amphitheatre and the Treehouse – there will be a strong emphasis on health and holistic living.

“People don’t just want to go to a festival and drink now,” says Josh. “We are aware that people are more conscious these days and they would like to do a bit of yoga, check out some independent food stalls and meet some local people who make jewellery while they’re here. And that’s the plan.”

It will be the first festival of its kind in Leeds held in such surroundings, Josh says, and the former knight’s residence, which dates back to 1086, is sure to provide a breath-taking backdrop. “I’m so excited. It’s an incredible, magical little place.”

He says that the owners of “beautiful” Hazlewood Castle have been fully supportive of the dance music event, which is a far cry from their usual hosting of dog shows, weddings and corporate events.

“They seem as excited as we are. It’s something different for them and they are really up for it. They love the vision and the idea.”

Shuttlebuses will be running party-goers to and from the 2,500-capacity festival from Testbed in Hunslet Lane, which is a venue where Josh and Kane’s event company Arrival host their shows.

Beyond The Woods will be held from 1pm until 11pm on June 7, before Testbed carries on the party until 4am.

“Tickets are flying,” says Josh. “To think that we might sell out even during these challenging times is a nice place to be in. There’s room to grow next year as well. We’re already hoping to scale it up to 6,000.”

He adds: “I’m so proud of Leeds because it’s regained its crown. It’s great to see the city thriving again and the nightlife is once again booming.”