Rawcliffe Road, Goole

The organisers posted a statement on Facebook on Friday (July 23) announcing that the long-awaited event, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday morning, had been cancelled.

“Unfortunately due to an unexploded bomb being found on a development close to West Park we have been notified that tomorrow's event will have to be cancelled,” they wrote.

“After all these months waiting it is very disappointing to have to bring you this news but hopefully we will be all systems go next week.”

The event would have been the first park run in Goole since organisers were forced to cancel the event indefinitely on March 17 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of disappointed prospective attendees commented on the post, including Lucy Marris, who described the turn of events as “beyond unlucky” and said she was “gutted” for the organisers.

The 500lb unexploded device was discovered on a new Beal Homes housing development on Rawcliffe Road, close to junction 36 of the M62 at 11.45am on Thursday.

It will be safely detonated on Saturday afternoon.

Both carriageways of the M62 between junctions 35 and 37 have been closed, causing queues, while a temporary 1600m vertical no-fly zone has been enforced over the site.