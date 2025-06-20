Biker, 27, dies at the scene of crash in Yorkshire village

A 27-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash with a car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Eastholme Bridge in Halsham, East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said it was called shortly before 7pm on Thursday (Jun 19) to reports of a crash on the A1362 between Halsham and Burstwick.

The crash involved a BMW S1000 motorcycle and a white Toyota Yaris.

A statement said: “Emergency services attended the scene, however the motorcycle rider, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist trained officers at this time.