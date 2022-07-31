Biker, 40, dies of injuries three weeks after being hit by a car in East Yorkshire collision

Richard Littlewood was struck by a car on the A1033 Winestead Road at Patrington, near Withernsea, on July 8.
He passed away in hospital on July 29.
Humberside Police said: "Our thoughts are with Richard’s family and friends. They have asked for privacy at this very difficult time.
"The collision, on Winestead Road near to Patrington was between a motorcyclist and a car at around 2.40pm. Two people, who were in the car at the time of the collision, suffered minor injuries.
"We continue to appeal for information in relation to the circumstances of the collision.
"Anyone who saw two motorcycles travelling from Withernsea towards Hull at the time or has dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 304 of 8 July, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Mr Littlewood's friend Stu Houghton said: "I know I’m not alone in saying how sorely you’ll be missed, a true friend there for us through thick and thin, and always able to make me laugh until my face hurt. Richard Littlewood miss you mate."