Bedale collision: Tributes flood in to rugby-loving teenage boys from Yorkshire farming families killed in crash

Two boys aged 18 and a 17-year-old were killed in the crash on Masham Road near Thornton Watlass, which did not involve any other vehicles. The 18-year-old driver was seriously injured.

All three victims are believed to have attended Bedale High School.

Two of the victims have been named as Wensleydale RUFC players Aaron Bell and Louis Banks, who are both believed to be from local farming families.

Aaron Bell pictured aged 15 in 2019 with his younger brother Luke

Wensleydale RUFC said: "Yesterday we heard the devastating news that two of our own, Aaron Bell and Louis Banks, had died in a car accident.

"Both lads stared playing at Wensleydale aged seven and last season Aaron became a regular in the senior squad scoring tries for fun for both the first and second team.

"You couldn’t find nicer lads than these two and were an absolute pleasure to coach. You will both be sorely missed and always a part of our club.

"Condolences to Aaron and Louis's families, friends and teammates from everyone at WRUFC."

North Yorkshire Soccer Academy paid tribute to Aaron Bell, who was studying at Bishop Burton College.

"We were devastated to hear that one of our former players passed away in a car accident.

"Aaron Bell was a phenomenal footballer, rugby and cricketer. He had the most cheeky grin and had an unbelievable attitude to all sports. He was an all round great kid too.

"We will remember Aaron for his tenacity, pace and power and of course that beaming smile.

"Aaron was sadly taken after a car accident near Bedale on Friday evening.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace mate."

Aaron's family are sheep farmers at Jervaulx, between Masham and Leyburn, and he was a well-known handler at local shows.

His uncle Ian Bell, his mother's brother, was paralysed from the shoulders down after breaking his neck in a crash while driving home from a rugby match with friends when he was 27. The former farmer now runs an ox roast business, Abbotside Events, based in Askrigg.