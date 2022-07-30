North Yorkshire Police said: "Around 11pm on Friday 29 July, a grey Alfa Romeo car was involved in a collision on the B6268, Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale.

"The vehicle containing four young men was travelling from Bedale towards High Burton. At this stage, it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Sadly three passengers within the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men, have died as a result of their injuries.

Police

"The 18-year-old man who was driving sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

"We're appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, may have seen the vehicle in the area prior to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage or any other information that could help the investigation.

"If you can help, please email: [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.