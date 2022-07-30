The incident began on Boothferry Road in Hessle in the early hours of Saturday morning and the fire was extinguished by 7am.

Humberside FIre and Rescue Service said: "Two crews from West Hull and a crew from Central are dealing with a fire involving gas works excavations on Boothferry Road, Hessle. Northern Gas Networks also in attendance.

"The fire also involves two excavators. The gas main is still being dealt with by Northern Gas Networks.

"The fire has now been extinguished and site made safe by Northern Gas engineers."

Northern Gas Networks said: "Early this morning engineers from Northern Gas Networks were called to Boothferry Road in Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire, after reports of a fire around 2.30am.

"Humberside Fire & Rescue Service have extinguished the fire while NGN engineers remain on site working to restore loss of supply to affected properties. NGN is supporting GTC Pipelines who operate the local gas network in the affected area.

"Anyone waking up without gas supply in the area is asked to contact the Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 and select option 3.