Biker who had leg amputated after crash in Yorkshire Dales receives settlement

A biker who lost a leg after a crash in the Yorkshire Dales has said the settlement secured by his lawyers will help him regain more of his independence.

Vince Ferran was riding his motorbike in Long Preston when a car veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit him in May 2024.

He was taken to hospital with severe injuries to his right leg, as well as fractures to his right hip and right hand.

Doctors took the decision to amputate his right leg above the knee, and the 74-year-old was admitted to STEPS Rehabilitation and had to have a prosthetic leg.

The settlement, secured by lawyers Irwin Mitchell, will allow Mr Ferran to pay for his rehabilitation and subsequent therapies, as well as his prosthetic leg.

It was secured after the driver was sentenced at Harrogate Magistrates Court on May 23 this year, having admitted causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving. He was handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Mr Ferran, who has two chilren Victoria, 36 and James, 32, with his wife Jackie, said: “It’s felt like an incredibly long year as I’ve spent most of it in and out of hospital and rehabilitation centres.

“My whole life changed after the crash, as it took away so much of my independence. It’s not just me that’s affected; I now rely on Jackie for so much.

“When I was first told I had to undergo an amputation, I was devastated, but over time I’ve decided I’m not going to let it define me or stop me from getting the most out of life.

“What happened to me was down to the actions of another person, and I still feel angry about that. However, I can’t change what happened and no sentence will make up for what I’ve been through.

“I just hope that by speaking out, I can urge others to take care on the roads and also show that even though I suffered life-changing injuries, there’s help and support out there – you don’t have to go through it alone.”

Mr Ferran will be unable to resume his hobbies of biking and restoring motorcycles, but is hoping the prosthetic leg will help him enough to start walking his two golden retrievers – Matilda and Nellie.

Peter Lorence, the specialist serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Vince, said after the hearing: “The past year has been incredibly difficult for Vince and his family as they come to terms with the severity of his injuries and how their lives have changed following the crash.

“While Vince has made great progress with his recovery, particularly following his admission to STEPS, he’ll undoubtedly face many challenges as a result of his amputation.

“We’re therefore pleased to have secured him a substantial settlement, ensuring he has access to the rehabilitation he needs to maximise his recovery.

