A biker who was well-known as a ride leader with an extensive route knowledge died in a collision with a van in a Yorkshire village, an inquest has heard.

Mark Stewart Warrener, who was known by his middle name, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle through Escrick, between Selby and York, when he was struck by the Ford Transit on the evening of July 13.

Mr Warrener, who was days away from celebrating his 60th birthday, died at the scene on Stillingfleet Road from a head injury, the opening of his inquest at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court heard on September 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hearing was told that the van had been approaching the A19 junction when it collided with the bike. Mr Warrener, a site foreman in the construction industry, lived in Goole with his partner.

Mark Stewart Warrener in an image taken from a Gofundme page set up after his death

The inquest will resume in full at a later date.

Mr Warrener was well-known in the biking community and nicknamed ‘Red Leader’ and ‘Sat Nav’ in his role as a group leader on long rides.

Writing on a Gofundme page that raised over £1,000 towards funeral costs, friend Dean Carr said: "Stu was tragically killed doing what he loved best. Stu would have been 60 on Saturday, it is unbelievably sad that we were raising our glasses for reasons we could have never imagined over the weekend.

“Stu, affectionately known to us as ‘Red Leader’ on his trusty Triumph Sprint ST. An impeccably good knowledge of all things bikes, he would guide us throughout the north of England seamlessly. He had an incredible memory bank without the aid of modern technology, full of stunningly scenic twisties, A roads and B roads I think we will all admit would never in our lives have known about without his presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a natural biking talent, taking all his biking pals on regular Saturday morning jaunts. He would have rather have gone at 5am but understood such an early set off didn’t suit us all, and would accommodate everybody in our close group of comrades.

“Stu also owned a mint R6, maintained meticulously; he would laugh at our casual attitude to cleaning bikes and general condition.

"I could barely believe the news when the bombshell was dropped in our ’Ride Outs’ chat, the shrapnel affecting lads in the group who hadn’t even met him, such was his regular contribution of pictures, tips and general banter.

“Three hundred miles and more on a ride out was not unusual, I’ve lost count of the amount of times he’s mentioned the village of Alston. Barnard Castle and Galashiels were certainly other firm favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An all conditions rider, he made a regular pilgrimage to the Tourist Trophy races, and most other things on the motorcycling calendar. One of our lads summed him up perfectly who, with an already thorough knowledge of the TT, would know Stu had the answer to any question you could ask him about the Isle of Man road racing scene.

“Never the showman, he could ride a bike exceptionally well, had nobody to impress, never a wrong turning or slip-up. It’s unthinkable Stu was chosen to go to biking pastures new, and boy we all hope you’re still racking up the miles wherever you may be now.

"Stu leaves his partner Karen and family, his close friends, work colleagues, and, I’m sure, many, many friends from further afield throughout the biking world.