Biker, 65, dies at the scene of crash in small Yorkshire village

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 24th May 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 15:05 BST
A motorcyclist in his 60s has died after a crash in a quiet Yorkshire village, police have confirmed.

North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened at around 10am on Friday (May 23) on Dolegate in the village of Buttercrambe, north of Yorkshire.

The rider of a black Aprilla motorbike - a 65-year-old man - was travelling north on Dolegate when he crashed into a fence near to the junction with Lowfield Lane in Scrayingham.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old man, was discovered to have died at the scene.

“His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.”

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 115 of May 23.

