Reserve staff claim that around 100 young ringed plover used to fledge every year at another RSPB site on the Humber, Tetney Marshes near Cleethorpes, in the 1970s, when there were up to 64 breeding pairs. Now, there are none.

The thread attributed the catastrophic decline to the huge increase in visitor numbers since then - from 15,000 to over 80,000 - and poor behaviour including ignoring signs relating to wildlife disturbance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post read: "Back in the 1970s there were between 45 and 64 pairs of ringed plover at Tetney, fledging up to 100 young per year. Now there are none. In the annual reports it says this was despite heavy predation from fox and stoat and loss of nests from high tides and egg collectors!

RSPB Blacktoft Sands on the Humber Estuary

"What has changed is the sheer volume of people on the coast, less than 15k then along the footpaths, now I suspect over 80k with a good few ignoring all signs."

Peak District birder and Manchester Metropolitan University biodiversity lecturer Alex Lees commented on the thread: "People and dogs and beaches equals biodiversity loss. We need to effectively spare stretches of coast from disturbance by zonation."