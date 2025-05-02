Bishopthorpe Road: Shop owners' anger at 500 per cent parking fee rise prompts council rethink

It has long been seen as one of York’s most desirable roads, stuffed full of independent shops, restaurants and delis that are reminiscent of the high streets of decades gone by.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there are fears for the future of Bishopthorpe Road - or “Bishy Road” as it is affectionately known - after car parking fees shot up this week by 500 per cent.

Fees at the high street’s council-run car park, half a mile from the city centre, have risen from 90p for one hour to £4.85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Fridays and Saturdays, the hourly rate increases to £5.30 - meaning shoppers spending two hours in the area will pay over £10 to park.

The new rates have been brought in amid charging increases across York as part of a council strategy to dissuade drivers and ease congestion.

The new rates have been brought in amid charging increases across the city as part of a council strategy to dissuade drivers and ease congestion.

Jonathan Cotton, director of Bang hair salon on the street, said: “Bishy Road’s success is purely down to the hard work and creativity of the traders and our community spirit.

“We’ve never asked for or had any help from the local council. It’s a vibrant street full of brilliant independents. You can get your hair done, visit the butchers, deli, greengrocers, drop off your dry cleaning and meet friends for lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The car park was short stay for a ‘shop-local’ lifestyle and it worked. But now the council are treating it the same as a city centre long stay car park. It’s madness and it’s going to force a lot of customers to go elsewhere.”

Mr Cotton said there was no consultation with business owners ahead of the change, which has been driven by the Labour-run city council.

He said: “It’s definitely going to have a negative impact on our business.

“Clients have already been quite shocked and angry. Some of our clients may be in for up to three hours, so the increase has upped their bill quite considerably.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Nasson, owner of eco grocery store The Bishy Weigh has started a petition against the fees, which has seen over 6,000 signatures. He said: “It’s support for our little shoppers’ car park, but it reflects the feeling across the city.

“We are noticing a drop in the number of purchases and the car park is empty regularly.

“We're getting a drop in in in our trade, and the council is not making any money from the car park because no one's parking there. So it's not good for either party, and it's not sustainable for businesses.”

Kate Ravilious, executive member for transport on City of York Council, said councillors were considering changing the fees following the backlash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are thinking about whether there are any amendments or mitigating measures to our car parking charges based on what we’ve heard.

“We’re in that period of reflection at the moment. If we do decide we need to do anything, then it has to go through the correct legal process at the council.

“The Bishy road car park was exceptionally cheap before compared to any other car parks.