Black Sheep Brewery toasts to a year of Burrow’s Blonde and over £20K raised

Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery has raised £27,777 through sales of Burrow’s Blonde, launched exactly one year ago for Leeds Rhinos legend, the late Rob Burrow CBE. Brewed for Rob, 10p from every pint of Burrow’s Blonde sold goes to the Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Trust, which does incredible work supporting the MND community. The brewery will also continue to support grassroots sports clubs, including Harrogate Town AFC ahead of the 2024/2025 season, Otley RUFC and Huddersfield RUFC.

This milestone follows a successful year of sales of the light and zesty blonde ale, brewed for Rob and his family in partnership with The Good Racing Co.

Since its launch, Burrow’s Blonde has contributed 10p from every pint and bottle sold to the Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Trust and the Rob Burrow Racing Club. The money raised will goes towards supporting the MND community, ensuring that Rob’s remarkable legacy, both on and off the field, lives on.

Jo Theakston, Executive Director at Black Sheep Brewery, commented: “Rob’s courage and determination continues to inspire so many, and it is an honour to keep supporting his legacy.

“Named and designed in Rob’s honour, Burrow’s Blonde not only raises vital funds for the MND community, but it also serves as a reminder of the incredible impact he had on everyone who knew him.”

In line with its commitment to supporting sports at all levels, Black Sheep Brewery has announced renewed sponsorships with several grassroots sports clubs in Yorkshire. As the 2024/25 season kicks off, the brewery is proud to again support Harrogate Town AFC, Otley RUFC, and Huddersfield RUFC, helping to foster an already vibrant sports culture in the region.

Most recently, brewery’s carbon-neutral beer, Respire, was announced as the official beer sponsor of Long Course Weekend Yorkshire, taking place for the first time in England next month and set to generate millions for the local economy.

Jo continued: “As the new football and rugby seasons begin, Black Sheep Brewery is proud to back local clubs that play a vital role in bringing communities together. Whether through raising a pint to Rob or cheering on local teams, there is a shared sense of pride in being part of Yorkshire’s unique sporting culture.”

Burrow’s Blonde is available in pubs across Yorkshire, across the UK and purchasable on the online store.