The farm shop in Wakefield apologised for any inconvenience saying the move was to "help ensure the health and welfare of both our team and customers".

Also closed until Wednesday July 20 at 9am is the Barn Kitchen and Drive Thru Café.

Mass disruption across the UK is expected - with the East Coast Mainline shut on Tuesday - as the country is hit by its first blast of record 40C weather.

Pictured Tanya Goldthorpe, head of communications at Blacker Hall Farm and Farm Shop near Wakefield Picture: James Hardisty