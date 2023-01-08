Blackpool donkeys head to Yorkshire on 'holiday' after spending summer at the beach

It’s a staple of the family trip to the British seaside.

Alongside fish and chips, fighting of seagulls and having a dip in the freezing cold sea, a ride on a donkey has long been a favourite of holidays to the coast.

But now it’s the the turn of the donkeys to take a break – and they’ve made there way to Yorkshire. Who can blame them?

Three donkeys are taking up residence at Meanwood Valley Urban Farm in Leeds on a loan from Blackpool, where they spent the summer providing rides on the beach.

Adam Ogilvie, Chief Executive at Meanwood Valley Urban Farm with Blackpool donkeys Alffie, Trooper and Karl on holiday for the winter in Leeds. Picture Tony Johnson

