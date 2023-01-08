Blackpool donkeys head to Yorkshire on 'holiday' after spending summer at the beach

Alongside fish and chips, fighting of seagulls and having a dip in the freezing cold sea, a ride on a donkey has long been a favourite of holidays to the coast.
But now it’s the the turn of the donkeys to take a break – and they’ve made there way to Yorkshire. Who can blame them?
Three donkeys are taking up residence at Meanwood Valley Urban Farm in Leeds on a loan from Blackpool, where they spent the summer providing rides on the beach.
Adam Ogilvie, of Meanwood Valley Urban Farm, is pictures with Alffie, Trooper and Karl.
As well as taking people on rides on Blackpool beach during the summer, the animals were also busy in the lead-up to Christmas performing in Nativity plays.