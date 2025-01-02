A woman’s body was found outside a block of shops in a Yorkshire surburb on New Year’s Day, police have confirmed.

Police cordoned off Gaunt Shopping Centre in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, yesterday (Jan 1) following the discovery in the early hours of the morning.

Images were posted on social media by local residents who said there were up to six police vehicles in the area.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the discovery and said the woman’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

They force says no further information will be released.

One of properties on the row of shops is occupied by Gleadless Valley Foodbank, which released a statement on its Facebook page.

It said: ““We are aware that there has been a tragic incident outside out project.