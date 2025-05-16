Monica Maurice, also affectionately referred to as ‘The Lady with the Lamp’, has been honoured with a Blue Plaque to commemorate her outstanding contribution to safety in engineering in the 20th century.

The unveiling took place outside the Wolf Safety Lamp Company on Saxon Road in Sheffield last Thursday.

Speaking about the Blue Plaque, her son John Jackson, a former managing director of Wolf Safety, said this was a permanent record of her incredible achievements.

“It’s there in concrete and records her achievements, the membership of all the institutions, her various successes she had in business and in private life as well,” he said.

“It is a memento for the future, it’s there forever.”

Monica made remarkable contributions to the mining industry, designing and manufacturing flame safety lamps.

She secured national and international praise for her expertise and knowledge, during a time when women were scarcely recognised for their professional contributions.

Amy Jackson, granddaughter of Monica, speaking about the plaque, said: “It feels like a validation and recognition of her work.

“When you grow up and you see someone like that in your family who’s achieved those things, who’s your grandmother, you think as a woman, as a female, you can do anything as well.”

Miss Maurice, as she became known, was born in 1908 as the eldest of three daughters.

She was educated at Bedales in Hampshire, where she became head girl, later travelling to the Sorbonne in Paris to study languages.

She enrolled in a dress design course but, under her father William's guidance, she was soon encouraged to join the world of engineering.

Monica joined The Works, as the family business was known, as personal assistant to her father in 1930.

In 1932, after training in Germany and London, her father presented his daughter with a handwritten letter, congratulating her and appointing Monica as a director of the family company.

She then went on to develop and enhance mining safety lamps and encouraged women to train as engineers.

It wasn't "all work" for Monica, her family outlined. Like many women of means, she had developed a keen sense of adventure.

With that came a love of fast cars and aeroplanes.

“I suspect the two things went hand in hand,” says Monica’s grandson, Alex, who works in the very office Monica resided. “The interest in machinery and technology would link nicely to cars and planes.

“My granny worked hard, but I suspect she also knew how to have a good time.”

She became a trained pilot, something she enjoyed until the outbreak of the Second World War. It was through her love of flying that she met the world-famous pilot, Amy Johnson, the first woman to fly solo from London to Australia.

And at the Yorkshire Flying Club in Sherburn in Elmet, Monica became friends with other female pilots, including Joy Davison, a well-known aviator and aerial photographer.

In 1937, Monica met her future husband, Canadian doctor Arthur Jackson, at a tennis party. The following year, the pair exchanged vows at the Chapel on the Bridge, in Rotherham. Together they had three children, twin sons Bill and John, as well as a daughter, Willa.

Monica achieved many things, including in 1936 organising the 14th annual conference for the Women’s Engineering Society at the University of Sheffield.

Two years later, she was elected as the first, and for 40 years the only, female member of The Association of Mining Electrical Engineers.

In 1975, she was awarded an OBE by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace for her outstanding contribution and dedication to safety in mining.

After retiring, Miss Maurice moved with her husband from Woodhouse, to Ashford in the Water, until she died on September 20 1995.