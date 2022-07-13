Bob Dylan: How to get tickets to see legendary singer-songwriter perform in Yorkshire

The music icon, 81, will be coming to the city as part of the Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour, which will kick off in Europe with shows in Norway, Sweden, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.
Often regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Dylan has been a major figure in popular culture during a career spanning more than 60 years.
By his early 20s, Dylan had taken the folk music world by storm. 'Blowin' in the Wind' and 'The Times They Are A-Changin' became anthems for the anti-war and civil rights movements of the 1960s.
He has received Academy, Grammy, and Golden Globe Awards and the Nobel Prize for Literature, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Despite his age, he continues to be in a late-period renaissance following the critically acclaimed release of his album Rough And Rowdy Ways in 2020.
Tickets for the all seated gig go on general sale on Friday at 10am from www.bonusarenahull.com or by visiting Ticketmaster.