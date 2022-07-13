Bob Dylan: How to get tickets to see legendary singer-songwriter perform in Yorkshire

One of the greatest singer-songwriters of the 20th century Bob Dylan will be performing at the Bonus Arena in Hull on October 27.

By Alexandra Wood
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:21 am
Bob Dylan performing on stage at the Hop Farm Festival, Paddock Wood Kent Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Bob Dylan performing on stage at the Hop Farm Festival, Paddock Wood Kent Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The music icon, 81, will be coming to the city as part of the Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour, which will kick off in Europe with shows in Norway, Sweden, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Often regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Dylan has been a major figure in popular culture during a career spanning more than 60 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

By his early 20s, Dylan had taken the folk music world by storm. 'Blowin' in the Wind' and 'The Times They Are A-Changin' became anthems for the anti-war and civil rights movements of the 1960s.

His 2020 album Rough And Rowdy Ways was critically acclaimed

He has received Academy, Grammy, and Golden Globe Awards and the Nobel Prize for Literature, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Despite his age, he continues to be in a late-period renaissance following the critically acclaimed release of his album Rough And Rowdy Ways in 2020.

Tickets for the all seated gig go on general sale on Friday at 10am from www.bonusarenahull.com or by visiting Ticketmaster.

Bob DylanHullFranceGermanyNorway