Bob Dylan: How to get tickets to see legendary singer-songwriter perform in Yorkshire

Bob Dylan performing on stage at the Hop Farm Festival, Paddock Wood Kent Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The music icon, 81, will be coming to the city as part of the Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour, which will kick off in Europe with shows in Norway, Sweden, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Often regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Dylan has been a major figure in popular culture during a career spanning more than 60 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By his early 20s, Dylan had taken the folk music world by storm. 'Blowin' in the Wind' and 'The Times They Are A-Changin' became anthems for the anti-war and civil rights movements of the 1960s.

His 2020 album Rough And Rowdy Ways was critically acclaimed

He has received Academy, Grammy, and Golden Globe Awards and the Nobel Prize for Literature, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Despite his age, he continues to be in a late-period renaissance following the critically acclaimed release of his album Rough And Rowdy Ways in 2020.