Body found in River Aire in Yorkshire after police helicopter search

A body has been found in Yorkshire following a police search in a river.

By James Carney
34 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 9:18am

Emergency services were called to Main Street, Allerton Bywater at 9am on November 1 after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the River Aire. Police, fire and ambulance services searched the river down into the Castleford area by the Riverside Medical Centre. A National Police Air Service helicopter also assisted in the search.

The body was described as an adult, possibly male and wearing a green top.

DI Ryan Malyk of Leeds CID, said: “Extensive searches have been conducted in the River Aire both in Allerton Bywater and Castleford including the deployment of a fire service boat and police helicopter. Nothing has been discovered but we will be continuing searches with specialist police divers. I would ask anyone who saw a person in the river or has any information which could assist our enquiries to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

