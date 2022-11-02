Emergency services were called to Main Street, Allerton Bywater at 9am on November 1 after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the River Aire. Police , fire and ambulance services searched the river down into the Castleford area by the Riverside Medical Centre. A National Police Air Service helicopter also assisted in the search.

DI Ryan Malyk of Leeds CID, said: “Extensive searches have been conducted in the River Aire both in Allerton Bywater and Castleford including the deployment of a fire service boat and police helicopter. Nothing has been discovered but we will be continuing searches with specialist police divers. I would ask anyone who saw a person in the river or has any information which could assist our enquiries to contact us.”