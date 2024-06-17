Body found in search for man from Spain living in York reported missing four months ago
A body was recovered on Sunday June 16 in connection with the search for missing 31-year-old Seth Martin, police said.
The body was discovered at just after 3.15pm in the River Ouse near to Landing Lane in York.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but Seth’s family have been informed of the update.
The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner, police said.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Seth who is from Spain, but was living in York, was reported missing on Saturday February 24, 2024.
“Following Seth’s disappearance, we issued several appeals for information, and we would like to thank everyone who responded to these and contacted us.
“Our thoughts at this time are with Seth’s family and friends.”
