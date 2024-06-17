Body found in search for man from Spain living in York reported missing four months ago

Police searching for a man from Spain who went missing four months ago have found a body in Yorkshire.

A body was recovered on Sunday June 16 in connection with the search for missing 31-year-old Seth Martin, police said.

The body was discovered at just after 3.15pm in the River Ouse near to Landing Lane in York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Seth’s family have been informed of the update.

The body was discovered at just after 3.15pm in the River Ouse near to Landing Lane in York.PIC: GOOGLE

The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner, police said.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Seth who is from Spain, but was living in York, was reported missing on Saturday February 24, 2024.

“Following Seth’s disappearance, we issued several appeals for information, and we would like to thank everyone who responded to these and contacted us.