Body found in search for missing girl after she fell Baitings Reservoir near Ripponden

Published 29th May 2025, 17:41 BST
Police searching for a teenage girl who fell into the water at Baitings Reservoir near Ripponden have recovered a body.

Emergency services were called to Baitings Reservoir on Wednesday (May 28), following reports that a girl had fallen into the water from Baitings Dam.

An underwater search team was deployed to the scene and searches continued throughout Thursday (May 29).

Baitings Reservoir, near Ripponden

On Thursday afternoon search teams discovered a body.

A formal identification process is yet to take place, but it is believed to be the girl’s body.

The girl’s family has been made aware, West Yorkshire Police reported.

Detective Inspector Laura Hall of Calderdale’s Safeguarding Team said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, the girl’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“My thoughts go out to her family and friends at this very sad time.

“Our enquiries are continuing into the death in order to establish exactly what happened yesterday, but we do not believe it to be suspicious.”

