Body found in search for missing man last seen near Yorkshire reservoir

Police have found a body in the search for a man who went missing at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named only by South Yorkshire Police as Peter, the 69-year-old man was last seen in the Hoyland area of Barsnley at around 8am on Sunday (Nov 24), but the force believes he may have been in the vicinity of Elsecar Reservation at around 7am on Sunday.

A fishing competition was taking place nearby and on Wednesday, police appealed to those taking part for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this morning (Nov 28) the force confirmed they have found a body in the search for Peter.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “A body has been found in the search for missing 69-year-old man Peter While formal identification has not yet taken places, officers do believe the body to be that of Peter.