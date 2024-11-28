Body found in search for missing man last seen near Yorkshire reservoir
Named only by South Yorkshire Police as Peter, the 69-year-old man was last seen in the Hoyland area of Barsnley at around 8am on Sunday (Nov 24), but the force believes he may have been in the vicinity of Elsecar Reservation at around 7am on Sunday.
A fishing competition was taking place nearby and on Wednesday, police appealed to those taking part for information.
However, this morning (Nov 28) the force confirmed they have found a body in the search for Peter.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “A body has been found in the search for missing 69-year-old man Peter While formal identification has not yet taken places, officers do believe the body to be that of Peter.
“His family has been informed and is being supported at this time.”
