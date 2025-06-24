Body found in search for missing teenage boy

Police have confirmed its officers have discovered a body in the search for a missing teenage boy.

Cleveland Police issued an urgent appeal on Monday (Jun 23) for help in tracking down Jacob Ker, 14, who had been reported missing.

But shortly after 6pm on the same day, the force comfirmed officers had discovered a body of a teenage boy.

A statement from the force said: “Very sadly, officers looking for missing Stockton teenager Jacob Ker, 14, have this afternoon found the body of a teenage boy.