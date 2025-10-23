Body found in search for missing woman who police believe entered the River Ouse in York
Police searching for a woman who they believed to have entered the River Ouse in York have found a body.
Officers began the search on the morning of Wednesday (Oct 22) after concerns for the woman’s safety were raised by her family.
At around 1.30 pm on the same day, the Yorkshire and Humber Marine and Underwater Search Unit recovered the body of a woman from the river near to New Walk in York.
Police have said her death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with her family at this sad time.”