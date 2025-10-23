Police searching for a woman who they believed to have entered the River Ouse in York have found a body.

Officers began the search on the morning of Wednesday (Oct 22) after concerns for the woman’s safety were raised by her family.

Police were called to a report of a missing woman they believed had entered the River Ouse

At around 1.30 pm on the same day, the Yorkshire and Humber Marine and Underwater Search Unit recovered the body of a woman from the river near to New Walk in York.

Police have said her death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.