Body found in search for missing woman who police believe entered the River Ouse in York

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 11:11 BST
Police searching for a woman who they believed to have entered the River Ouse in York have found a body.

Officers began the search on the morning of Wednesday (Oct 22) after concerns for the woman’s safety were raised by her family.

Police were called to a report of a missing woman they believed had entered the River Ouseplaceholder image
Police were called to a report of a missing woman they believed had entered the River Ouse

At around 1.30 pm on the same day, the Yorkshire and Humber Marine and Underwater Search Unit recovered the body of a woman from the river near to New Walk in York.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have said her death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with her family at this sad time.”

Related topics:PoliceYorkshireFamilyNorth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice