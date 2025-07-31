Body found in search for Scarborough man who had been missing for a week
Douglas Watts, 73, was last seen leaving Scarborough Hospital at approximately 9.30am on Wednesday (Jul 23).
Officers searching for Douglas recovered a body in Cloughton on Wednesday evening (Jul 30).
A formal identification has not yet taken place, but North Yorkshire Police believe the body is that of Douglas.
Police have said they do not believe there “are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be prepared for the coroner”.
A spokesperson for the police added: “We have updated the family of Douglas and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“Thank you to everyone who contacted us with information to assist our searches.”