Humberside Police released an update after a body was found on a Yorkshire beach.

Officers were in attendance on Hornsea beach following the discovery of a man’s body at around 8am on Tuesday September 24.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently being treated as unexplained, but are not thought to be suspicious according to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Body found on Yorkshire beach as death being treated as 'unexplained' amid police investigation

Anyone with information that may assist Humberside Police said call on non-emergency number 101 quoting log 82 of 24 September.