Body found on Yorkshire beach as death being treated as 'unexplained' amid police investigation
Officers were in attendance on Hornsea beach following the discovery of a man’s body at around 8am on Tuesday September 24.
The circumstances surrounding his death are currently being treated as unexplained, but are not thought to be suspicious according to police.
The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.
Anyone with information that may assist Humberside Police said call on non-emergency number 101 quoting log 82 of 24 September.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.