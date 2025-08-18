Woman's body found in gardens at centre of Harrogate as police issue appeal
North Yorkshire Police said it was called to the gardens on Montpellier Hill in the centre of Harrogate shortly after 6.15am.
A woman’s body was found at the scene, and a police cordon and screen was put in place so officers could investigate the circumstances of her death.
A statement from the force said: “We received a report that a woman’s body had been discovered in the gardens on Montpellier Hill in Harrogate.
“A cordon including screening was put in place to allow the investigation into the circumstances to take place.
“At this stage, we do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.
“Our thoughts at this time are with the woman's family.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12250155190.