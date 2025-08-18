Police have confirmed the body of a woman was discovered in a Yorkshire town centre in the early hours of this morning (Aug 18).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said it was called to the gardens on Montpellier Hill in the centre of Harrogate shortly after 6.15am.

A woman’s body was found at the scene, and a police cordon and screen was put in place so officers could investigate the circumstances of her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the force said: “We received a report that a woman’s body had been discovered in the gardens on Montpellier Hill in Harrogate.

“A cordon including screening was put in place to allow the investigation into the circumstances to take place.

“At this stage, we do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.

“Our thoughts at this time are with the woman's family.”