Body is found in hunt for missing Yorkshire woman who was last seen this weekend

South Yorkshire Police confirmed it had found a body on Sunday afternoon (Aug 27) while searching for a woman it had named only as Nicola. She had gone missing from her home in the early hours on Saturday morning (Aug 26).

A statement from the force said: “Police officers searching for missing Doncaster woman Nicola have found a body. While formal identification is yet to take place, the family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.”

The 49-year-old was last last seen at her home address in Finningley in the early hours of Saturday and police said it was believed she may have been in Epworth at around 5.45am on the same day.