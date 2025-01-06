Body of man found in floodwater in Yorkshire - police appeal for information
North Yorkshire Police said the body was recovered earlier on Monday from an area of flooding near Intake Lane in Beal, close to Eggborough and Knottingley.
Officers have made inquiries locally and with neighbouring forces in Humberside and West Yorkshire but have been unable to identify the man, who was found without any personal belongings.
He was white, in his early 50s to 60s, with light brown short hair and stubble.
He wore brown walking boots, blue jeans with a brown belt, a multi-coloured knitted jumper with a zip and hood and a waterproof coat which was possibly dark green.
The man was believed to have entered the water on Saturday or Sunday.
In a post shared on social media, the force said: “Does this description match someone you know who could be missing? Do you have CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage from the area, or any information that could help us piece together what happened?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12250003019.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.