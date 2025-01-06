Police have asked for help in identifying a body found in flood water in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said the body was recovered earlier on Monday from an area of flooding near Intake Lane in Beal, close to Eggborough and Knottingley.

Officers have made inquiries locally and with neighbouring forces in Humberside and West Yorkshire but have been unable to identify the man, who was found without any personal belongings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was white, in his early 50s to 60s, with light brown short hair and stubble.

He wore brown walking boots, blue jeans with a brown belt, a multi-coloured knitted jumper with a zip and hood and a waterproof coat which was possibly dark green.

The man was believed to have entered the water on Saturday or Sunday.

The man was wearing a multicoloured knitted jumper which is similar to the one pictured with a zip and hood. | NYP

In a post shared on social media, the force said: “Does this description match someone you know who could be missing? Do you have CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage from the area, or any information that could help us piece together what happened?”