Body of man found in river after search for missing person in North Yorkshire

Officers searching for a missing person in North Yorkshire have found a man’s body in a river in Hambleton.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police were searching for Alexander Nicholson, 70, who was last seen in the Bedale area on Thursday.

A man’s body was located in a rural stretch of river between Northallerton and Catterick on Sunday, police said.

While a formal identification has yet to take place, Mr Nicholson’s family have been notified.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police were searching for Alexander Nicholson, 70, who was last seen in the Bedale area on Thursday. PIC: John Devlin

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “They are receiving support from specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them.