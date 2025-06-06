Bondville: The perfect Yorkshire seaside village - with a very little twist

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As you step around Bondville village, you might have a sense of being somewhere back in Yorkshire’s past – when roofs were thatched, businesses bustling and the regular village train service was always on time.

But idyllic though it looks, good luck moving in. For you might also have a sense that you’re in Liliput: as Bondville isn’t a real village but a ‘model’ one.

Elaborately built with more than 200 buildings, every aspect of village life is replicated: from the church to the village green.

Bondville Model Village, Sewerby Road, Sewerby, Bridlington, are preparing for the reopening of their new season 2025. Pictured Rachel Hill, owner of Bondville Model Village. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 26th March 2025.

You might even spot a miniature advert board featuring this very newspaper.

There are cricketers who are perpetually mid-match and at the Bondville Arms, minituare punters enjoy a pint outside come rain or shine.

The village was first built near the seaside resort of Bridlington in the 1980s alongside other model villages at Hornsea and Withernsea, also on the East Yorkshire coastline.

But they have since closed, leaving Bondville as the only surviving model village in Yorkshire.

For children, the village is a playground of wonder and make believe – and for the young-at-heart amongst us, the quirky craftsmanship is delightful.

It has changed hands several times over the decades but is now in the ownership of husband and wife team Rachel and Mark Hill, who have introduced a treasure hunt element for visitors.

But they have kept Bondville, which is also maintained by a team of volunteers, close to its original designs – right down to some of the figurines.

One model fisherman, affectionately nicknamed “Alan” has perched on the side of the river for nigh on 30 years.