Bottomless Crisp Buffet: Yorkshire bar goes viral after launching unique bottomless option idea

You can now munch and crunch your way through a bottomless crisp buffet to the sounds of the 80s and 90s as you devour new and retro snacks at a Yorkshire sports bar which has gone viral.

By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 10th May 2023, 05:00 BST

Crisp fans unite as you have the same length of a football match, 90 minutes, to eat your way through your favourite snacks including Space Invaders, Discos, NikNaks, Hula Hoops and more at Kicks Bar and Grill in Hull.

Don't forget the bread and butter to make crisp butties because who doesn’t like crisps wedged in a sandwich - it really is a tasty game of two halves. It was the construction of this simple combination that kickstarted the idea.

Kicks Bar and Grill co-owner Lucas Billingham said: “We started it for a bit of fun. The idea came when we were on a business trip together and bought a meal deal of sandwich and crisps. I found myself putting the crisps in the sandwich making a butty as always. But then boom everyone loves doing this. Why don't we make a thing of it?

There are plenty of retro crisps on offer at the eventsThere are plenty of retro crisps on offer at the events
“So we created a school disco for adults on overdrive, 3000 bags of crisps, 40 brands and flavours, bread, dips and sauces for butties, dj playing all the best cheesy guilty pleasures and disco lights.”

They have a DJ as cheesy as your crisps as well as the usual bar drinks and snacks available as an extra.

The events are currently sold out until July but more tickets are set to become available.

