A body has been found in a river by search teams looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

North Yorkshire Police said the body was recovered from the River Swale in Richmond at 10.45pm on Saturday (Aug 16).

Police launched a search after reports that a 12-year-old boy had entered the river at around 5pm.

Fir and rescue teams as wel as specialist search teams were involved in the attempts to find the boy.

A police statement said: “The body is yet to be identified but the boy’s family have been informed and are receiving support from specially-trained officers.”