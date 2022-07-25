Three motorbikes were travelling on Temple Newsam Road towards Temple Newsam House in Leeds on Sunday night when one of the bikes left the road and collided with a lamp post at around 9.14pm.

A 15-year-old boy who was riding the bike was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A second boy, also aged 15, who is believed to have been riding on the same bike, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the motorbikes travelling along the road immediately prior to it, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

"Anyone with footage that may assist the investigation is also asked to contact the team.