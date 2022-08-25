Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to High Street in Bentley, near Doncaster, following the collision involving a black Ford Mondeo Zetec and a grey Ford Ranger Wildtrak. The smash saw the Ranger flip onto its side and come to rest against a shop front following the incident shortly before 9pm on Sunday (Aug 21).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and it was found that two cars had been involved in the collision. The two occupants of the Ford Mondeo fled the vehicle and enquiries to locate them are ongoing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the driver of the Ford Ranger, a man aged in his 40s, and a seven-year-old passenger were assessed by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at the scene and did not require hospital treatment. A pet dog which was also inside the car at the time of the smash also escaped serious injury.

The Ford Ranger was flipped onto its side in the smash in Bentley.

It is thought that the youngster has been left ‘scarred’ by the incident and is now ‘terrified’ of getting into a car. It is understood the crash caused minor damage to the shop front.