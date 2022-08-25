Boy, seven, trapped as police seek driver of other vehicle who fled Yorkshire smash
Police are hunting the occupants of a car who fled after colliding with another vehicle on a busy Yorkshire road, leaving a seven year-old boy and his dad trapped inside after their car flipped onto its side and smashed into a shop.
Police were called to High Street in Bentley, near Doncaster, following the collision involving a black Ford Mondeo Zetec and a grey Ford Ranger Wildtrak. The smash saw the Ranger flip onto its side and come to rest against a shop front following the incident shortly before 9pm on Sunday (Aug 21).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and it was found that two cars had been involved in the collision. The two occupants of the Ford Mondeo fled the vehicle and enquiries to locate them are ongoing.”
Police said the driver of the Ford Ranger, a man aged in his 40s, and a seven-year-old passenger were assessed by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at the scene and did not require hospital treatment. A pet dog which was also inside the car at the time of the smash also escaped serious injury.
Most Popular
It is thought that the youngster has been left ‘scarred’ by the incident and is now ‘terrified’ of getting into a car. It is understood the crash caused minor damage to the shop front.
Anyone with information about the incident which may assist enquiries is asked to report it to police by calling 101 quoting incident number 956 of 21 August. Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.