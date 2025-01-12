Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it is our young population, our rich diversity, our fantastic university or the fact that we are one of most entrepreneurial cities in Europe, we have an incredible amount to offer as a city.

We have seen from other cities in the UK what an impact culture can have.

As a Chamber of Commerce, we are proud to have entered a strategic partnership with Bradford 2025 to help businesses of all shape and size participate in a once-in-a-generation event.

Mark Cowgill is Bradford Chamber of Commerce President

Take for instance the transformative impact that being European Capital of Culture had on the great cities of Glasgow and Liverpool since the turn of the century in terms of attracting investment and regeneration.

And, closer to home, we only need to look at our Yorkshire neighbours in Hull to see the benefits they enjoyed from being City of Culture in 2017.

Not only did Hull enjoy a surge in tourism and job creation, but millions of pounds were also invested into the city off the back of the year of celebration.

Projections suggest that as many as 10m visitors will come to Bradford over the next 12 months. Visitors’ spend is expected to increase, with over £100m in overall economic activity.

This will have a positive impact on the economic outlook for the region and speed up investment opportunities for the district and its businesses, along with showcasing itself as a proactive and business-friendly region.

The celebrations need not end on December 31, 2025. What we need is a lasting legacy for Bradford, one that stretches into the year ahead.

It should provide the impetus for lasting urban regeneration, one that finally delivers a through railway station for the city and creates a future for that much talked about young population.

More than anything it needs to elevate Bradford’s standing in the eyes of people from not just all over the country but all over the planet.

It’s our chance to shine. Let’s seize it with both hands and make the most of this wonderful opportunity!