Artwork by Bradford-born artist David Hockney unveiled at London's Piccadilly Circus Tube station. Picture: Twitter/MayorofLondon

Recently re-elected London Mayor Khan shared images of the quirky design commissioned from the Bradford-born artist for Piccadilly Circus.

The artwork is a re-drawing of the famous London Underground motif in yellow and purple, re-drawn deliberately so that the "s" at the end is pushed onto another line as though there was not enough room.

Sharing pictures of the newly installed artwork on his social media channels, Mr Khan described the piece by the 'A Bigger Splash' artist as "brilliant work".

The piece was commissioned as part of a series of major art projects across the city for the 'Let's Do London' project, said Mr Khan.

But Mr Hockney's work was met with mixed reactions, with one Twitter user likening it to "the work of a six-year-old".

"If you had said this was a children’s competition to redesign the logo and this was the winner I’d have equally believed it," another critic said.

David Hockney is considered one of the most influential British artists of contemporary times, and still owns a studio in Bridlington despite residing in Los Angeles.

Educated at Bradford Grammar School and later at Bradford School of Art, the painter and printmaker is most well known for his works 'Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)' and 'The Splash'.