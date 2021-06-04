Bradford City pay tribute to teen Tomi Solomon who died in Brighouse river tragedy

Bradford City have paid tribute to academy player Tomi Solomon (picture Bradford City AFC)

The 13-year-old has been named locally as Tomi Solomon who was a talented footballler and played for the academy at Bradford City.

The youngster was playing by the River Calder, in Brighouse, with friends on Tuesday afternoon when he got into difficulties, police said.

Officers were called to the river at 2.38pm on Tuesday, June 1, and an urgent search was conducted by specialist teams.

Tragically, the talented teen's body was pulled out of the river a short time later.

The League Two football side said the thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family, friends, team-mates and loved ones at this difficult time.

City’s academy manager, Neil Matthews, said: “We are devastated to hear of this news about Tomi, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“Tomi was very popular and well thought of, by all the staff who had the pleasure of working with him. He will be deeply missed by all involved with Bradford City.”

The youngster represented City’s under-13s side, having spent the past three seasons with the Bantams.

The club’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks, said: “We are heartbroken by the news of Tomi’s tragic passing. Our immediate thoughts are with his family, friends, team-mates and coaches.

“We will remain close with all those who knew Tomi - and offer them any support they may need - during what is undoubtedly an incredibly challenging time.”

Flowers and cards paying tribute to the popular teen have been left at railing overlooking the scene.

Friends decorated a red football with tributes to the teenager, writing “RIP Tomi” along with moving tributes.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Baker of West Yorkshire Police said: “We are continuing our enquiries with partners.

"Whilst investigations into what took place are at an early stage, indications are that this is a tragic incident in which a teenage boy has lost his life.

“Specially trained officers are working to support the victim’s family at this devastating time, and our thoughts are with them."

Witnesses are urged to call cops on 101 with information that could help their inquiries.