Bradford curry house offers customers the chance to get a jab with their jalfrezi

A Bradford restaurant is playing a part in the booster jab rollout.

MyLahore’s flagship restaurant in Bradford is the first eatery to take part in a national programme to increase vaccine availability in response to the threat of the Omicron variant, according to the NHS.

It is one of the dozens of pop-up sites which have been operating alongside thousands of permanent NHS centres as part of the expanded vaccination drive.

Experts will be on hand to discuss the benefits of getting vaccinated in a move organisers hope will reach groups who might not otherwise have come forward for their booster or even a first jab.

Ishfaq Farooq, director of MyLahore, said on Thursday: “Alongside the NHS, we all have a part to play in the race to protect people from Omicron, which is why we’ve decided to put on this clinic for our customers, alongside the opportunity to talk to clinical experts so that they can get trusted information beforehand.

“I’m urging people from all communities who are now ready to get vaccinated to come forward and have your Covid-19 vaccine so we can keep our families safe.”

The NHS said it was also offering pop-up clinics in shopping centres, Christmas markets, sports stadiums, racecourses, fire stations, theatres and even at a steam museum.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said: “This is a fantastic initiative from the team at MyLahore restaurant and a testament to the community spirit of people in Bradford and across the country, pulling together for our national mission to get all eligible adults boosted in time for the New Year.

“It is wonderful to see pop-up vaccination sites opening at other popular locations in the UK, making it easier than ever to Get Boosted Now. Please, do not delay – book your lifesaving booster jab to secure vital protection for yourself and your loved ones.”

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “Omicron cases are worryingly high so there is no reason to delay – if you haven’t done so you should get boosted now.