West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze broke out at Logistics House, St John Works in Neville Road, Bradford, at around 4.15am.

A total of 10 crews are in attendance as of 6.30am.

The derelict three storey building is in the middle of an industrial estate on the edge of the city centre.

Almost a dozen fire crews have been called to the scene in Bradford

A statement from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said half of the building had been affected by the blaze. Three large jets are being used to tackle the fire.

It said: "Appliances from Bradford, Shipley, Cleckheaton, Fairweather Green, Stanningley, Bingley, Dewsbury, Cookridge, Illingworth, Leeds aerial and support from Dewsbury, command unit and support from Pontefract, CU assistants from Normanton, hose layer and support from Mirfield, Welfare from Ilkley.

"Officers also attended in various roles."