Bradford fire: Major blaze engulfs former mill on Grattan Road home to several businesses

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the building next to the White Swan pub on Grattan Road where '100 per cent' of the top floor is alight.

The converted mill is home to businesses including the Junoon Cafe shisha bar, a bed shop and a luxury automotive spa, though it is not clear which businesses occupy the upper storey.

The fire began at 4.22am this morning.

The building affected by the fire

The fire service said: "Three-storey building measuring 30 x 25m. Building is a converted mill of multiple use. Fire on top floor 100 per cent involved. Three Large jets, one hose reel, one aerial ladder in use.