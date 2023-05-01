More than 20,000 people lined the city centre of Bradford to watch the second Bradford Soap Box Challenge.
This year saw 26 entrants from fun builds to masterpieces of engineering. They all tried to be fastest down the ramp with prizes to be had for speed and innovation.
1. Speed On
The Super soap box challenge in Bradford was held for the second time.
Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.
30th April 2023. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Super soap box challenge in Bradford.
Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.
30th April 2023.
Super soap box challenge in Bradford where corporate teams and private entries took the speed test.
Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.
30th April 2023. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Strong Support
At least 20,000 people are thought to have turned out to watch the Super soap box challenge in Bradford.
Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.
30th April 2023. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Stage Stars
Bradford Theatres' entry was supported by crew dressed as stage and screen stars.
Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.
30th April 2023. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe