All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
22 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
1 hour ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
1 hour ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
2 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
4 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
21 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Bradford Soapbox Challenge: The best pictures from carting chaos

More than 20,000 people lined the city centre of Bradford to watch the second Bradford Soap Box Challenge.

Emma Ryan
By Emma Ryan
Published 1st May 2023, 11:45 BST

This year saw 26 entrants from fun builds to masterpieces of engineering. They all tried to be fastest down the ramp with prizes to be had for speed and innovation.

The Super soap box challenge in Bradford was held for the second time. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 30th April 2023.

1. Speed On

The Super soap box challenge in Bradford was held for the second time. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 30th April 2023. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Super soap box challenge in Bradford where corporate teams and private entries took the speed test. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 30th April 2023.

2. Super soap box challenge in Bradford. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 30th April 2023.

Super soap box challenge in Bradford where corporate teams and private entries took the speed test. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 30th April 2023. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
At least 20,000 people are thought to have turned out to watch the Super soap box challenge in Bradford. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 30th April 2023.

3. Strong Support

At least 20,000 people are thought to have turned out to watch the Super soap box challenge in Bradford. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 30th April 2023. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Bradford Theatres' entry was supported by crew dressed as stage and screen stars. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 30th April 2023.

4. Stage Stars

Bradford Theatres' entry was supported by crew dressed as stage and screen stars. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 30th April 2023. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Bradford