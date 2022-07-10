Bradfords best influencers: Bloggers, Instagrammers and TikTokers - Here are some of Bradford’s top social media stars

The curry and soon-to-be cultural capital of the UK has been making waves online with a range of social media influencers from the area rocketing to international stardom.

From leading beauty and business instagrammers to campaigning bloggers and motor-loving Tiktokers, it’s not just One Direction’s Zayn Malik who has helped to shine a global spotlight on Bradford.

Here are some of Bradford’s leading social media stars:

Abigayle Andre has built @SheTalksCars alongside her business

Asma Elbadawi: Hijabi-wearing basketball player made headlines for her hashtag #fibaaallowhijab which made history.

Asma, the Britisish-Sudanese activist from Bradford succeeded in campaigning the International Basketball Federation to change its head wear rules to accommodate women who choose to wear hijab. “A campaign I was proud to have been a part of,” said the Adidas ambassador, activist and now poet.

Since 2018 Asma has continued to advocate for more inclusivity and diversity in women's sports through talks, her personal social media and working with brands.

“To ensure that younger girls and women who identify with women who look like me, feel represented and welcome in all aspects of sport,” she said.

Shannon Palmer is making waves online after experiencing personal tragedy

Asma now has nearly 40k followers on social media and has straddled in-person activism at Bradford TedX and Litfest alongside her online campaigning.

Katylee Bailey: A Bradford woman with over three million followers combined on Tik-Tok as well as a strong instagram following

The 20-year-old from Low Moor creates content online of shopping hauls in “BIRSTALLL,” in her variety of lifestyle videos and life updates.

KatyLee shares regular updates about her home, family and her down-to-earth lifestyle with her partner and fellow TikToker Grace Waites

Raj Parmar clebrating Bradford's win

The popular TikTok star even has over a million followers on her back-up account proving her popularity. But like any celebrity KatyLee has had to deal with haters who she calls “motivators.”

Shannon Palmer: A food and lifestyle instagrammer and carer from Bradford has over 50,000 followers on instagram

The 29-year-old started posting on instagram five years ago to show her weight loss journey where she quickly found a community of people following her down-to-earth posts and life.

Shannon had gained weight after experiencing depression following a house fire at her family home which nearly killed her mother.

“We lost everything when the house burned down. I quickly gained weight, but after a family holiday I knew I had to do something so I started Slimming World.”

Within a year Shannon had lost five stone while gaining thousands of followers.

“It was mental. I never expected it to blow up like it did.”

Shannon who is an end-of-life dementia carer kept busy in between her long shifts, creating content.

She has now evolved into a food instagrammer and social media manager in which she supports a range of bars, theatres and restaurants alongside her care work.

Shannon said: “My family are always amazed because I have never done an interview in my life but I have so many jobs off of the back of Instagram.”

But despite her success she has stayed down-to-earth thanks to her working class roots and her role as a carer.

“Throughout the pandemic I saw so many people die and witnessed a lot. I put on a bit of weight but it doesn’t define me.

“I worked through Covid and if I needed one burger or ten, I’d have them.”

Shannon who grew up in West Bowling in Bradford and now lives in Shelf, Halifax with her partner Richard has been nominated for a Yorkshire Blogger Award for her tantalising food posts.

Look a Million: ‘Honest beauty influencer’ and make-up artist Sanna from Bradford, has amassed a following of nearly 300,000 on her instagram

Alongside her glamorous mum aka Mum Million Shaheen who still lives in the city, takes bookings for her daughter and has her own strong following of 33k.

The mother-and-daughter duo have proved popular with their candid transformations yet ethical approach to beauty, which promotes wellbeing as well as inspiring other makeup artists. One of those is self-taught make-up, hair and beauty therapist Shaheen Akhtar.

“There’s a big make-up scene in Bradford.

“The older ones are on facebook and instagram and the younger ones are on snapchat,” said Shaheen who runs Shaheen Bridals who found word of mouth and social media is what has most helped to build her business.

Although it’s not all positive news.

She said: “Because there are so many influencers with big followings it can be a hindrance to those just starting out.

“People look at the number of followers and don’t bother with newbies.”

She Talks Cars: Abigayle now has 82.8k followers and 1.3million likes on TikTok

Abigayle started @shetalkscars at the end of Lockdown and it has since blossomed into a community and a business.

She said: “I started to create content about cars and help people understand what’s going on in the market at the minute and I really enjoyed doing it.

“I created a community and I have been pumping out content because I really enjoyed it.

“It's given me crazy opportunities and the most important thing is it’s given me a community of people with a special interest in cars especially for those with ADHD like me.

“With all the uncertainty in the world it’s a way for people to connect over a shared interest.”

Bradford is “the city of media”

Raj Parmar: MD of Sunrise Radio and Regency Hall

The entrepreneur and influencer who helped Bradford secure the 2025 win, said: “We're not just the city of film, we're the city of media.”

Raj runs Sunrise - the first independent asian radio station in the world.

“We're still the only commercial Asian radio station on FM.

He added Bradford was chosen as a location for an access radio trial in 2001, which people now know as 'community radio.'

Raj used his influence to help promote Bradford in the bid, said: “Absolutely honoured that Bradford has been awarded the title of UK city of city culture 2025.

“The passion and dedication to the city is second to none and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone behind the scenes who have been an integral part of this award.

“I am so excited to work on the next step now and excited to see Bradford as a UK City of culture. Bradford - simply born to rise.”