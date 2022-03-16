Bradford's new generation of filmmakers to be given a shot at the big time as part of 10-year culture strategy

The initiative, which is backed by Channel 4, has been established at the Impact Hub in the city, and is aimed at providing a centre for aspiring film-makers to work together and glean expert advice.

The centre is the first major milestone in an ambitious decade-long vision that was launched last year to develop the screen sector in the Bradford district.

The strategy was originally commissioned by Bradford Council and includes collaborations with Screen Yorkshire and the British Film Institute. It is a core element of the district’s bid to be the UK City of Culture in 2025.

Pictured left to right are Bradford Council's leader, Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, Channel 4's Managing Director, Nations and Regions, Sinead Rocks, filmmaker Felicity Dodds, CEO, Impact Hub's chief executive officer Kamran Rashid, filmmaker Imran Azam, and the manager and creative producer of Keighley Creative, Gemma Hobbs. (Photo: Phil Jackson)

Channel 4, which is a lead partner for the strategy, is also helping to deliver a £50,000 digital short-form content fund.

Bradford Council’s executive member for healthy people and places, Coun Sarah Ferriby, said: “We are the world’s first UNESCO City of Film, and we want to secure and develop the future of the industry in the district.”

The new centre, called The Unit, will offer free working areas, acting as an exchange for creative ideas where people can learn about screen production. Workshops will be staged with industry professionals and advice will be available on skills training and funding.

It will be in Bradford city centre at The Impact Hub for six months before moving to Keighley Creative, a volunteer-led arts centre, for the rest of 2022.

Kevin Blacoe, the head of partnerships and skills for Channel 4, said: “Bradford has some amazing creative talent and The Unit will be a fantastic resource for content creators in the district providing them with the space to hone their filmmaking skills.

“The Unit will provide an environment where creative content makers can collaborate, learn from industry professionals and harness the necessary skills for their future careers.”

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, a former actress who appeared in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders and is a well-known supporter of the creative industries, claimed the venture will help strengthen the region's reputation as a "creative and cultural hub".

She added: “The support from Channel 4 demonstrates their commitment to the people of West Yorkshire and the impact they can have on the growth of the screen production sector now and in the months and years ahead.