Bramley’s Bash at Dunnington raises more than £5,000 for two good causes

Organisers of the event said they managed to raise a whopping £4,007.58 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and a £1,000 donation to Beacon Young Farmers’ Club.
Lizzie Smallwood said: “The event was a huge success with all local farmers and members of the public in the area attending.
“We had brilliant support from local agricultural dealerships with very generous raffle prizes and sponsorship.
“The event included The Bryan Adams Experience, Foxy DJ, a hog roast, Gary Kay’s Rodeo Bull and Andrew Wilkinson’s Christmas Lights Tractor. Not forgetting the Beacon Young Farmers who ran the bar all night and did an awesome job in keeping everyone hydrated. Thank you to everyone who helped.”