A planning inspector has allowed houses to be built on the site of a pig farm saying it would allow it to be moved to a place where its smell is "less problematic".

Last year c ouncillors rejected plans by landowners to develop the site, off Starcarr Lane, Brandesburton, which includes the pig unit, two homes, caravan storage and skip hire.

Up to 50 homes can now be built on 2.25 hectares, with another 1.85 hectares kept for commercial uses and the rest for access, parking, open space and a play area, following a successful appeal.

The "finely balanced" proposal was recommended for approval by council planners, but refused last March. However Inspector Louise Crosby said it was an "important windfall site".

The village of Brandesburton

She said the current site occupied a gateway site on the edge of the village, but looks mostly "unkempt and run-down...at odds with other well-maintained development nearby".

On her visit she experienced the “significant” odour which affected the adjacent holiday home site, adding: "Importantly it would provide an opportunity to regenerate this visually intrusive site to provide an attractive mixed-use development and relocate the pig farm to a location where the odour would be less problematic.”

Although the site is in open countryside, it's close to Brandesburton and Leven and has a good bus service. It would also provide 20 per cent affordable homes.