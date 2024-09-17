‘Brat summer is over besties’: Royal Armouries gets a ‘Gen Z’ makeover

A new tiktok trend where the older generation try to speak younger people’s slang has led to a Yorkshire museum going viral.

“The Royal Armouries is the most sigma day out in Leeds,” says The Royal Armouries’ Mr Mark Murray-Flutter in a hilarious TikTok video which has gone viral online racking up 4.2 million views.

Mark, who is a senior curator of firearms, gives viewers a unique tour of the museum, describing Henry V111 as the “original rizzla” and explains how his codpiece “hits different.”

He also explains how some of the displays are “slay” and have “main character energy.”

Urging people to come visit the museum, Mark says: “Brat summer is over besties. Time to enter your historical era.”

His video proved so popular that Mark’s new fan base requested to see a video of the outtakes.

Mark somehow pulls it off in his awkward style, all while being suited and booted.

In Mark’s outtake video he stumbles through the script, saying: “I’ve got the first half, it’s the combination of words, the vibes.”

Katie Glover, the Royal Armouries communications officer who created the video with Mark, said: “The reaction has been brilliant, particularly seeing the enthusiasm from people keen to visit the museum after seeing the video.

“Inspiring an interest in history and our collection with new audiences is always great to see.