‘Brat summer is over besties’: Royal Armouries gets a ‘Gen Z’ makeover

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Sep 2024, 15:02 GMT
A new tiktok trend where the older generation try to speak younger people’s slang has led to a Yorkshire museum going viral.

“The Royal Armouries is the most sigma day out in Leeds,” says The Royal Armouries’ Mr Mark Murray-Flutter in a hilarious TikTok video which has gone viral online racking up 4.2 million views.

Mark, who is a senior curator of firearms, gives viewers a unique tour of the museum, describing Henry V111 as the “original rizzla” and explains how his codpiece “hits different.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also explains how some of the displays are “slay” and have “main character energy.”

Royal Armouries attempts to use Gen Z lingoRoyal Armouries attempts to use Gen Z lingo
Royal Armouries attempts to use Gen Z lingo

Urging people to come visit the museum, Mark says: “Brat summer is over besties. Time to enter your historical era.”

His video proved so popular that Mark’s new fan base requested to see a video of the outtakes.

Mark somehow pulls it off in his awkward style, all while being suited and booted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Mark’s outtake video he stumbles through the script, saying: “I’ve got the first half, it’s the combination of words, the vibes.”

The video from the Royal Armouries has been viewed over four million times | Yorkshire Evening PostThe video from the Royal Armouries has been viewed over four million times | Yorkshire Evening Post
The video from the Royal Armouries has been viewed over four million times | Yorkshire Evening Post

Katie Glover, the Royal Armouries communications officer who created the video with Mark, said: “The reaction has been brilliant, particularly seeing the enthusiasm from people keen to visit the museum after seeing the video.

“Inspiring an interest in history and our collection with new audiences is always great to see.

“We have a fantastic team at the Armouries who are always up for fun videos, so you can definitely expect to see more.”

Related topics:Gen ZYorkshireTikTokLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice