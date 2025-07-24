She has helped to catch a rape suspect within hours of the reported offence and once caught a burglar wanted by Interpol for crimes abroad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For much of her life, nine-year-old Macy the Malinois has been a valued member of West Yorkshire Police. But now she’s starting a well-earned retirement with handler PC Steve Huntington.

The crime-fighting duo have worked together since May 2017, when Steve moved to the force’s dog section and took on the then one-year-old PD Macy. Between them, they have spent nearly 40 years keeping communities safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo have featured on the Police Interceptors television and show and have assisted with numerous arrests.

Despite her smaller size, Macy has also proved herself to be brave and loyal, recently stepping in to protect Steve when a suspect approached him from behind with a glass bottle.

"She’s with me 24 hours a day, she comes home with me...and she loves being at work too,” Steve says. “When we’re working, we’re a bit like Laurel and Hardy. We’ll have a laugh, she tuts at me, I tut at her sometimes. We have that bond. You do over the years get to know each other.”

Loveable Macy will also be remembered for taking down a life-size mannequin of Santa Claus thinking he was a burglar, and helping herself to the dog treats section of a store after searching it for intruders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of the latter, Steve, who joined the force in January 1997, recalls: “She’d been gone for a while so I thought right I’ll go looking for her...You know like on Christmas Day when you’ve had your Christmas dinner and you’re sat on the sofa thinking ‘phwoar I can’t move, I’m stuffed’. She was like that, looking at me like I’m done in.”

PC Steve Huntington and PD Macy have been working together since May 2017. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Steve has no doubt his four-legged companion will miss work with the police.

“Macy absolutely loves coming to work,” he says. “In her head, she still thinks she’s 18 months old and she would keep going if she could. But sadly she’s nine and a half now and as grey as me.

“She’s not the biggest of dogs, but her confidence and abilities have never been in doubt. She’s got some good results, and it’s been great to be by her side when she’s got them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector James Farrar, who heads up the West Yorkshire Police Dog Section, says: “Our handlers live and work with their dogs, developing a unique bond over time, and Steve and Macy are a prime example of this.